Charles James John Lewinton Purchases 2,200 Shares of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £4,994 ($6,574.51).
The stock has a market capitalization of £650.15 million and a P/E ratio of 44.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.60. Big Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.21 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.07).
