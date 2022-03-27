Charles James John Lewinton Purchases 2,200 Shares of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £4,994 ($6,574.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £650.15 million and a P/E ratio of 44.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.60. Big Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.21 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.07).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

