ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $23.96 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.