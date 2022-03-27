Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.55

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $88.65, with a volume of 36206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,653,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

