Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

