Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $741.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $759.93 and its 200-day moving average is $853.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

