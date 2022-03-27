China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

