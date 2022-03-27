China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
