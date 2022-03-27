China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

