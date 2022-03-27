China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

