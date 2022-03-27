Cim LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

