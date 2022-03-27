Cim LLC Has $15.95 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cim LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.87. 1,435,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.92 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

