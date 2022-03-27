Cim LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.32. 583,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,048. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $334.61 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

