Cim LLC Reduces Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.60. 221,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,527. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $192.59 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.99. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

