Cim LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,704. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

