Cim LLC Trims Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cim LLC lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFG. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of WFG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.56. 280,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

