Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.62.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

