ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $0.83. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 73,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the third quarter worth $851,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

