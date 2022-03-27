Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

