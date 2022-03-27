Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,256. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

