Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.