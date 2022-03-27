Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.51. 1,007,472 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

