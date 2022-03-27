Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 220,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.