Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

