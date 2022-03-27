Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,446 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

