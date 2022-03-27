Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,031 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 786,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

