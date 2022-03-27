Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,521,000.

EAGG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. 155,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,720. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

