Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.50. 8,547,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.