Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $48,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,167,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 412,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.