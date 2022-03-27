Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley raised Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $84.61 on Friday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

