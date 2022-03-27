Codex DNA, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Codex DNA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Codex DNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Codex DNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.