Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,700 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Cohn Robbins has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

