Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

