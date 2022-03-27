Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.237 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.