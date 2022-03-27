Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.03

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and traded as high as $40.40. Community Financial shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1,251 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

