Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

