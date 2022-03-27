Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MGDDF opened at $128.49 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
