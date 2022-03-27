Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MGDDF opened at $128.49 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

