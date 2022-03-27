Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 852.3% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 623,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

