Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 527% compared to the average daily volume of 367 call options.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 514,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.