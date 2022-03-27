Comparing Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) & Its Rivals

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.24 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.40 billion $68.19 million 25.22

Altisource Asset Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -60.04% 6.13% 1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altisource Asset Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 333 1046 1234 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management rivals beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

