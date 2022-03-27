Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) & Its Rivals

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 261 1008 1280 36 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.40%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.49% -269.80% -12.04%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -125.37, meaning that their average share price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.26 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $409.88 million 6.64

Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics competitors beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

