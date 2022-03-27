Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

