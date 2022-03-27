Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPUH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 20,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.