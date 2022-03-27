Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNXC stock opened at $195.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Concentrix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

