Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 676 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 46,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $436.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

