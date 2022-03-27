Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.89. 1,023,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.80 and a 200 day moving average of $281.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

