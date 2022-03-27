Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $978,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

GSG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,525. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

