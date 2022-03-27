Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 5,114,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.