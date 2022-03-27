Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,616 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. 10,351,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,266,188. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

