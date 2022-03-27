Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $16.49 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 283,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,487,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 10.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.