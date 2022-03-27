ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 671.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788,050. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

