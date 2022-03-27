Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

CNVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 143,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,973. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $8,259,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth about $4,885,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

